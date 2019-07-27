With its final 161 acres now up for auction, Patrick Henry Family Services is prepared to leave its historic 700-acre Brookneal campus for good. After serving children in need for nearly 60 years, the campus closed this month.
Despite the closure of the nonprofit's residential boys home that had operated since 1961, CEO Robert Day said the organization's presence in the community is far from gone.
The proceeds from the auction will be used to fund the opening of a family resource center in downtown Brookneal this September.
"While we are leaving campus, we are not leaving Brookneal," Day said. "Our resources at the family resource center will be more comprehensive than what we were offering on campus, and will be offered to the entire community."
The family resource center will provide outpatient counseling and therapy for children, teens and families through PHFS's Hope for Tomorrow Counseling, as well as representing the organization's other services — such as various residential care options, youth camps and hands-on training in various skills.
"The idea of being in communities is so we’re there where the need is," Day said. "We're finding the need is more than counseling, we’re changing the model of what we do and bringing all the services together in one place."
The closure of the Brookneal campus represents the organization's changing focus from group homes to placing children in short-term care with local families.
Despite the shift away from the Brookneal campus, PHFS still has a residential boys home in Bedford County, and a residential girls home in Rustburg.
"We haven't abandoned the group home idea," said Patrick Neff, director of Safe Families for Children, a PHFS program seeking to provide a safe home for children whose parents are going through a temporary crisis. "We're still doing it, but we're doing it differently."
According to Neff, the group homes are used as "assessment homes," a way to immediately surround a child with support until they can find placement in a home within the community. While the child is in the group home, staff can assess the child's needs and give them "more focused and specific" placement.
"The resource center will be a one-stop shop for all of the different programs that we offer," said Neff. "We aren't closing, we're actually expanding ... we're refocusing how we're keeping children safe and building stronger families."
The family resource center in Brookneal will be the pilot program for the nonprofit's new vision of community engagement. Within the year, Day said PHFS plans to convert its existing counseling centers — in Lynchburg, South Boston, Bedford, Farmville and Danville — into resource centers as well, encapsulating the full range of offered services.
Jim Herron, director of Hope for Tomorrow counseling services, is spearheading the opening of the new location. The family resource center is slated for a building on East Rush Street in downtown Brookneal, next door to the Drug Store Grill.
Herron said they are giving the building a face lift — replacing the awning, painting and refurbishing the inside. The center will consist of four individual offices, a waiting area and a large training room, initially staffed by one counselor and a staff member to provide information about the services.
Offering more than counseling services, the center will bring PHFS's residential care options into the community.
"The model providing residential care for children in a group home separate from a community doesn't work, it's much better to have them in a family setting and connected with the community," Herron said.
Additionally, the federal government enacted new legislation in 2018 that stresses prevention and early intervention in child welfare.
"We believe that the best place for any child is with their family," Day said. "Preservation is no longer the target, reunification is. If that's not possible, rather than a child being in an institution, that child ought to be with another family."
With the closure of the Brookneal campus, Day said PHFS can focus its energy and resources on several recent programs that aim to serve as an alternative and prevention to foster care.
“There’s two things happening,” he said. “There’s this very traditional program that we’ve had for many, many years and it’s getting smaller, and what we’ve been doing the last five years is growing the other aspects of the organization to take care of kids.”
These other programs — Hope for Tomorrow, Safe Families for Children, Expanded Families and Hat Creek Camp — all serve families under a “trauma-informed care” model, Day said. This training allows the organization to better understand and assist individuals with traumatic life experiences.
Neff said in the past the organization was forced to wait for parents to bring their children to them, and now PHFS can go into communities, create a presence and provide immediate resources to families in crisis.
It was crucial for PHFS to keep a presence in Brookneal, Neff said. Not only because of the nonprofit's historic roots in the area, but because Brookneal and the surrounding areas are largely underserved.
"Because it's not a large city, a lot of time people don't get the services they need," Neff said. "We're seeing some of the most devastating things happening to families in rural areas."
Neff cited issues like drug problems and broken homes, and with access to all of PHFS's resources and on-site counseling at the resource center, Neff said they hope to begin addressing issues at the source.
"They don't have to wait for things to fall apart to get the help that they need," Neff said.
Day said that the organization decided to auction the land instead of going through a lengthy real estate process so it could get the family resource center up-and-running as soon as possible.
Day said he hopes to get anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million in the auction. The auctioned land includes rolling fields, woodland and road frontage. Also included on the property is the Aylor Building, a 4,118 square-foot building that housed apartments, conference rooms and staffed many of the residential care team and social workers.
In 2001 Red Hill purchased 100 acres of the campus. The remaining land, about 400 acres, will revert at no cost back to The Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation — which operates the historic Red Hill site and originally deeded the land to Patrick Henry Family Services in the 1950s. The boys home is located adjacent to Red Hill, just north of the historic site. Day said the reversion should take place by Sept. 1.
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill CEO Hope Marstin said though the board is discussing and exploring options, it cannot formally discuss plans for the future of the property until after the deed is transferred.
Mike Torrence, auctioneer and partner for Torrence, Read and Forehand Auctions, the firm handling the auction of the 161 acres, said the farmland is tax assessed at about $1,500 an acre — totaling about $250,000. The building is assessed at about $350,000.
Torrence said in an auction it's hard to speculate prices, because ultimately the land is worth different things to different buyers. Though he expects the farmland to go for the assessed price, the commercial building is a "question mark" because of the rural location.
Torrence said he has had some inquiries, but most buyers don't like to show their hand before an auction.
The auction of the 161 acres near Red Hill is slated for Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. in Brookneal.