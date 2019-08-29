When it came to enacting positive change, Joan Jones is remembered as a trailblazer wielding steadfast conviction and a patient tone.
After moving to Lynchburg with her husband in 1957, Jones’ first foray into policymaking was as a member of the Lynchburg School Board starting in the mid ‘60s, following a push to start Linkhorne Elementary School and Linkhorne Middle School.
When she resigned from the school board in 1971, she was the only woman on it and called for her replacement to be a woman, according to an article in The Daily Advance newspaper that May. She went on to become the first woman elected to the 11th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in 1973 and continued to be a strong and active voice advocating for education, women’s rights, people with intellectual disabilities and much more.
As a delegate until 1981, articles at the time detail her listening to local right-of-way issues and soil erosion problems in her district, which included Amherst County, Nelson County and part of Lynchburg.
She helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the League of Women Voters even before her appointment to the school board, backed the formation of local agencies encouraging success in education and served on countless boards locally and at the state level.
Susan Jones Randolph, one of Jones’ three children, said it’s been plain to see how many people her mother reached since her death Monday at the age of 93. Between Jones’ political advocacy and embrace of the arts — especially lately as a big fan of the opera — she said “there’s no one lasting legacy” her mother left.
“One of the most amazing things about my mom is that she embraced so many,” she said. “She had such a big heart for so many projects in our community.”
Jones was a pace-setting woman in Virginia politics and considered a mentor to many, including former Lynchburg mayor Joan Foster.
Foster said Jones had a calming but resonating voice that spoke up for an “environment of excellence” among all schoolchildren in Lynchburg — no matter the ZIP code — and left a strong impression on the Virginia political stage as well.
Jones was part of the original grassroots efforts that paved the way for Rosel’s List, an organization that empowers women to run for office and was named after Rosel Schewel, a close friend of Jones’, Foster said.
“She kind of blazed that trail in ladies being in politics in the state of Virginia,” she said. “She was definitely one of those pioneers in paving the way for those of us that came afterward.”
Pat Lovern, the second woman to join Lynchburg City Council in 1988, said Jones took her under her wing when Lovern decided to run for the House of Delegates in 1991. Jones accompanied Lovern when she went door to door campaigning and to the statehouse when issues important to them were being discussed.
No matter the issue, Lovern said Jones was always looking out for fairness toward others, combining a willingness to take a stand with an incessant “pleasant way” about her.
“I think she had a very gentle nature about her and the way she spoke. … It seemed to me like she would always smile when she spoke,” Lovern said. “I think she had ways to get her point across and also convince people who were thinking differently.”
