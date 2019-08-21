Drivers on Lakeside Drive have probably noticed a new large vertical black billboard, which was put up last week, and wondered what it is.
The Lakeside Drive billboard, and two others, are expected to be turned on Sept. 1 and will feature advertisements from local businesses.
Of the three new digital billboards, two are located in Lynchburg — at the corner of Enterprise Drive and Dillard Drive in Wyndhurst and at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road, which is Lynchburg’s first vertical billboard. The third billboard is located in Campbell County on U.S. 460 at Turkey Foot Road.
The signs are being put up through a partnership between The Central Virginia Business Coalition (CVABC) and Southeastern Sign Company.
Robert Wallace, a native of Lynchburg and owner of Southeastern Sign Company, started his company about four years ago and has four billboards up around the area. The fourth is located in Bedford County near the Jiffy Lube on Forest Road off of U.S. 221.
Around the time Wallace launched his business, CVABC partnered with the company to purchase slots on the billboards that could be sold to members.
CVABC Executive Director Heather Alto said slots on a billboard generally cost around $1,200 a month, but with CVABC it’s as little as $600 a month.
“It’s one of our better investments,” she said. “A lot of small businesses feel like they don’t have the money to advertise and honestly they need to. We hate to see a business open and then close because they couldn’t get their name out there. It’s a great opportunity to offer it to small businesses because their ad is seen over 28,000 times a month.”
The CVABC said it promotes and provides marketing for small to mid-size businesses in the area.
“This gives them an affordable option to advertise in our area,” Alto said.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) website, signs within sight of state highways must meet certain requirements and, in many cases, require a permit from VDOT as well as permission from the local government.
Lynchburg Zoning Administrator Kevin Henry said the city has discouraged the widespread installment of billboards.
“There are very few spots left in the city that are worth placing a billboard upon that meets all of our requirements,” he said. “The sign companies have just about looked at all the possibilities.”
Billboards are allowed by right in the city in the I-2, Light Industrial District and I-3, Heavy Industrial Districts, provided they meet certain standards but they are not allowed in the right-of-way.
Henry said Southeastern Sign Company happened to find some remaining industrial property along the corridors that worked.
Last summer the city changed its billboard ordinance after a company attempted to place a billboard at the 5th Street Bridge entering downtown, he said.
Once Lynchburg City Council heard of this, it reacted and prohibited billboards near the downtown gateways into the city.
The city of Lynchburg now prohibits construction of new billboards within a quarter mile of the John Lynch Memorial Bridge and Carter Glass Memorial Bridge after City Council unanimously voted to amend the city zoning ordinance.
Wallace said it has been hard to find spots available to place billboards, but added he’s “100 years late to the game.”
Wallace said he does hear negative comments about billboards, but said no one talks about the benefit it has for businesses and tax revenue for the city.
“Some people only see it at face value and don’t see the full picture of the great benefit they offer the city as a whole,” he said.
Alto added all of the billboards are placed at stoplights and give drivers the opportunity to focus on the billboards while they are stopped.
Henry said he doesn’t foresee much change from the city in the future in how billboards are regulated. There have only been four new billboards placed in the past five years.
If a permit is submitted to the city for a billboard and it meets the requirements set by the city code, the city has an obligation to approve it.
“The city is trying to strike a balance with allowing advertising, yet keeping it limited to areas that are appropriate,” he said. “The ordinance attempts to do just that with billboards. It’s not going to be perfect and cover every scenario, but it does a pretty good job at limiting something that may be perceived as a distraction or nuisance.”
Jurgen Ziesmann, a Lynchburg resident, said he knows he gets distracted from moving images next to the road and if the billboards were only displaying images and text, he wouldn’t have a problem with them.
“However, the changing images and even more so moving images or letters are something I just look at,” he said. “If I do that while driving, the first 1,000 times there may not be a problem, but the 1,001 time it may be the difference between safe and sorry.”
According to Lynchburg’s Zoning Ordinance, digital billboards cannot change the displayed message more frequently than once every six seconds.