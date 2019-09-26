For more than a week, two 15-year-old Campbell County teens have been missing from their Evington homes.
According to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Morris and Jasmyn Gordon were reported as runaways/missing persons by their families on Sept. 17. On Thursday evening the sheriff's office issued a news release confirming that the two juveniles are traveling together. According to officials they were last been seen in the Chelsie Drive/Turkey Foot Road area and may be headed toward Timberlake Drive on foot but ultimately their location is unknown.
The mothers of the missing teens spoke at a press conference held by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at Timbrook Library on Thursday.
Though Campbell County Sheriff's Office Investigator Stuart Herndon said these cases are not often brought before the media, as the days pass the situation has garnered increased concern.
“We do have runaway juveniles that we deal with sometimes, and we’re able to locate them, family is able to locate them, within a day or so. We’re at over a week now," said Herndon. “A case where it goes a day, that happens sometimes. But I don’t know of many that we’ve had that go over a week."
Particularly in the case of Jacob and Jasmyn — who reportedly left with little to no money or food, no licenses and no access to vehicles.
"We don't see that, hardly ever," Herndon said of the nine days that have passed since the teens were reported missing.
In an empty conference room of the Timbrook Library on Thursday, Julie Nowlin, mother of Jasmyn, sat behind a table with her hands tightly folded.
"She is my everything," Nowlin said of Jasmyn.
Sophomores at Brookville High School, Jacob and Jasmyn have been dating for some time.
Nowlin voiced concerns regarding the relationship, calling Jasmyn "vulnerable," and saying that the relationship is "emotionally and physically detrimental" to Jasmyn.
The night that they left, Nowlin became aware that Jasmyn was planning for Jacob to sneak into the house. She said she caught it before it happened, took Jasmyn's phone to discipline her and sent her to bed.
Later that night, Jasmyn left the house with Jacob. Nowlin reports hearing them leave, and said video was caught of Jacob and Jasmyn leaving the home by the Ring Video Doorbell.
"She looked angry, she’s very confused," Nowlin said. "As a parent I’ve gone through every avenue to try to get the help for her that she needs to try to get out of this situation.”
Since the teens went missing, there have supposedly been visuals of where they may have slept in the woods, Nowlin said.
Herndon said they received reports of two possible sightings of Jacob in the Timberlake Drive area last Friday. Officers were not able to locate him once they arrived on the scene.
Nowlin said she has been searching on the Blackwater Creek Trail after friends of Jacob mentioned some areas he had talked about running away to — including downtown Lynchburg, properties in Bedford and the beach.
"I just want her to know how much I love her," Nowlin said, voice breaking. "We just want her to come home."
Rebecca Morris, Jacob's mother, echoed the plea later in the morning.
"I just want my son," Morris said. "He is a sweetheart and he's got a big heart."
A search warrant for electronic data filed by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 26 indicated that Jacob's brother had last seen him on Sept. 17 at approximately 11 p.m.
Morris said Jacob texted her the following morning to tell her he wasn't coming home for a while. She has not heard from him since.
The two also ran away in June of this year, said Herndon. Morris said they were found after one day. The teens had hitchhiked to Bedford, and were found there. They both had book bags in the June incident, she added. This time, they did not take anything with them.
Herndon said that both teens have ties to the Roanoke and Bedford areas. Law enforcement is focusing on specific locations, like vacant homes in the Timberlake area. He asks that if residents see anything suspicious — like lights turned on or activity where it shouldn't be — to contact the police.
State Police and Bedford County law enforcement are also assisting in the search.
"We just need that one tip to come in so we can locate these kids," Herndon said.
Jacob is described as being approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 117 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and a birthmark on the left side of his face, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Jasmyn is described as being approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with long sandy hair and green eyes, according to posters being circulated throughout the county.
Herndon said it is possible the teens have someone helping them.
In response to concerns from the public that the teens may be in danger, Herndon said all they can do is keep looking.
“I would hope that what we’re dealing with here is just two young people that just are trying to get their lives straightened out, and this is not the right way to do it, and they have loved ones that want them home," Herndon said. "We want to get that resolved anyway we can.”
Anyone with information regarding the location of the teens is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. To enter a tip online, visit: http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.