Tensions boiled over at a Tuesday community meeting about recent threats at E. C. Glass High School, school safety and how parents were notified about what occurred.
More than 200 people filled the seats in Glass’ auditorium looking for answers.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards publicly announced the 5 p.m. meeting hours earlier in the day, meant to update and discuss with the community what happened during the previous 24 hours that led to increased police presence at Glass and a number of students staying home from school.
Lynchburg City Schools alerted parents Monday night about increased police presence at its two high schools because of a social media post, and the Lynchburg Police Department announced plans for increased presence at “a local school” Monday night.
Officers interviewed students and families who knew of the social media post about a potential shooting and found it wasn’t a credible threat, according to LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema, but provided extra officers to both city high schools throughout the day.
Parents and others at the meeting were persistent in getting answers that weren’t provided at the outset of the meeting. Mentions of fights at Glass the previous week and potential gang involvement didn’t surface until an open mic Q&A session that closed out the meeting, which lasted 2½ hours.
Glass senior Kate Staton asked why fights she heard Friday morning weren’t addressed until that evening, a question that was met with applause.
Parents of Heritage High School students asked why they weren’t notified of what was happening, and others questioned rumors about increased gang activity in the schools that, to them, have gone unaddressed by police.
Edwards said notifications were sent out to parents as soon as the schools had enough information about what was going on. Whether the fights or threat was gang related is unconfirmed, she said.
After a few contentious and heated exchanges, more details emerged about the series of events last week at Glass from a combination of Zuidema, students and parents in the audience.
Several verbal fights broke out in the hallways Friday morning that initially drew a large police presence. Some officers left, but more returned when a different group of students started another verbal fight about an hour later. A third, physical fight broke out that afternoon in the cafeteria, where students were confined while school staff and law enforcement calmed the situation.
Edwards and Glass principal Jeffrey Garrett said that to their knowledge, there were no guns or weapons at school during those fights.
Zuidema said three people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in the course of events at Glass: two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy. Further charges could be pending, and he said the incident still is being investigated.
“These aren’t decisions we take lightly or easily,” he said.
He said his department is aware gang members come to the schools and officers are trying their best to identify them.
At the beginning of the meeting, Edwards cautioned the audience about the spread of misinformation on social media, since the threat that circulated wasn’t found to be credible.
She emphasized the importance of reporting concerns about student safety to school officials and law enforcement.
“Where it gets to be a little dicey — and this is why I need everybody’s help here — is when we put it on social media,” she said. “… When what we really need to do is turn it over to the police and let them conduct their investigation.”
In response to one question, Zuidema said his department hasn’t been able to pinpoint where the rumor about a potential shooting originated, comparing police interviews that happened overnight Monday to a game of Telephone. He added he didn’t know whether officers would ever find that source, but if an intentional threat arose, he’d confer with the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney on potential criminal charges.
Several speakers who came to the microphone Tuesday said social media was the only way they were clued in to what was happening. One father said he didn’t have enough information to determine whether or not he should send his child to school.
On Tuesday, 863 students at Glass were absent out of around 1,400.
All three officials who took the hot seat on Glass’ stage urged parents to send their kids back to school today, saying there are counselors available to them and they’d try for an increased police presence again.
Concerns expressed at the meeting branched out to suggestions of changing cellphone policies, the use of metal detectors and wands, bringing prayer back to schools and re-forming a PTO for Glass — something a handful of parents present volunteered for.
At its close, Edwards said the meeting was the latest in her efforts during the past year to open communication with the community on school issues and offered to follow up with many speakers in person or via email after the meeting.
“You all have given me a lot to think about and a lot to work on,” she said.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.