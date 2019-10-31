The Lynchburg City Armory will be seeing a couple thousand people filter through today in search of a piping hot stack of pancakes.
This is the 60th year the Exchange Club of Lynchburg has hosted the event, which serves to collect donations the club then funnels back into a variety of local organizations and projects.
“Whatever we make here is what we donate back to the community,” said six-year member Linda Cole while setting tables Thursday afternoon in preparation for the club’s hungry guests.
She said the Exchange Club is preparing for around 2,000 people to stop in for some pancakes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. — plenty of them lined up outside the door before the first helpings are served.
Pancake prep was something Exchange Club member Fred Norvelle did for a number of years but now leaves to the “celebrity” chefs — like law enforcement officers or other local officials. This year, he said he’s “graduated” and moved to helping with cleanup or greeting people as they come in the door.
Norvelle, 87, is a seasoned veteran in the club and at the jamboree — he’s been a member of the club for more than 50 years, having been recruited shortly after he moved to Lynchburg.
“Most of the people in there were business people,” he said. “It was just an enjoyable organization.”
Greeting the guests, Norvelle said he’s sometimes surprised that a few have traveled in from a half hour to an hour out of town. No matter the distance, though, he said “they always have a smile on their face when they leave.
“It means a lot to be able to work together like that … to help people out a little bit,” he said. “Plus it’s just a fun time.”
Cole said some businesses will buy a set of tickets so their employees can eat breakfast together, downtown workers will wander down for lunch and some people will come in by themselves to enjoy some breakfast for dinner.
Donations made during the Pancake Jamboree can end up going any number of places, whether to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club or Lynchburg Area Veteran’s Council, and $4,500 is earmarked for three scholarships every year. The projects fit in with the club’s four areas of focus: education and child abuse prevention, community service, service to youth and Americanism.
Norvelle said he’s taken pride in the Exchange Club’s occasional trips for veterans up to Washington to visit some of the memorials there, though he said the club doesn’t always have the funds for it. He also recalled a large project years back where the club gave proceeds from flag sales to a veteran’s hospital.
“We’re always doing something,” he said. “As things crop up around here, we’ll come up with something new to help people out a little bit.”
Tickets to the pancake jamboree are $8 at the door.
