Gabe's restaurant

Gabe's restaurant in Madison Heights. 

 Justin Faulconer/The New Era-Progress

A Madison Heights restaurant has temporarily closed its doors following a burglary, according to its owner.

John Smith, owner of Gabe’s on U.S. 29 Business, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. July 27. A person broke into the business, took a cash register, money and hamburger meat, he said.

Smith said the theft was detrimental to the restaurant’s bottom line.

“Of course it’s devastating,” he said.

Smith said he is working to get more security surveillance equipment and a new register and hopes to resume business later this week.

He opened the business several months ago, and his menu recently has expanded beyond hot dogs and hamburgers to include chicken wings, pulled pork and corn on the cob, among others.

He said he won’t let the break-in stop him.

“I put too much into this place to walk away,” Smith said.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Contact Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551 or jfaulconer@newsadvance.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments