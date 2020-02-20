During a lecture at Randolph College on Thursday, Lynchburg civil rights veteran Owen Cardwell Jr. said race and equity issues in public education can be addressed by opening closed doors and eliminating the gaps by focusing on student strengths instead of deficits.
Cardwell — who was one of two black students to attend the desegregated E.C. Glass High School in 1962 — spoke to an intimate crowd of about 15 community members Thursday.
“I’ve probably been invited to do these kinds of talks several times a year for the past 30 or so years and sometimes it feels like the story gets old,” Cardwell said. “But it’s important to tell the story.”
Cardwell’s speech was part of a series of events Randolph College’s Office of Identity, Culture and Inclusion has hosted in observance of Black History Month. It was free and open to the public. Brent Lewis, director of the Office of Identity, Culture and Inclusion, introduced and welcomed Cardwell.
On Jan. 29, 1962, Cardwell, now a professor at the University of Lynchburg, and Lynda Woodruff became the first black students to attend Glass. At that time, Glass had been an all-white school, and black students had attended Dunbar High School. It had snowed all day long the day before that historic Monday, Cardwell recalled, but school had not been canceled.
That day, Cardwell said, the doors of Glass that had been closed to black students were opened, but only a crack.
“Don’t think for a moment, however, that the crack was easy to enter,” Cardwell said. “Nor that those who guarded the door made the passage smooth.”
He was suspended from Glass during his senior year for leading a student walkout. Cardwell was one of four black students in his graduating class of about 650. Cardwell said school segregation and inferior educational opportunities harmed black students even decades after the landmark 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education case was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The white standard of measurement of achievement has resulted in what is now called the ‘achievement gap,’” he said. “Now, there are gaps, indeed, but identifying achievement as one of them is blaming the victims.”
There’s a gap between the amount of black and brown students and black and brown teachers, he said. There’s a resource gap in school funding, he said. Cardwell said the answer to these “dilemmas” is to reframe the narrative.
“Where you place your focus is where you’re going to place your energy,” Cardwell said. “So let’s focus on what each child brings to the table. Let’s use a strengths-based approach to the education process, rather than a deficit model.”
Following the desegregation of Glass, Cardwell continued to be a youth leader in the local civil rights movement, participating in the desegregation of local movie theaters and restaurants. At 16, he was arrested in Danville for participating in demonstrations at a Walmart.
“Locally, students were prominent and in the forefront of our civil rights movement,” Cardwell said.
Following his speech, Cardwell had a brief question-and-answer session with the crowd.
Danielle Currier, associate professor of sociology at Randolph College, asked Cardwell what could be done at the government level to address issues of race in the country. Cardwell said governments won’t change things, but a movement will.
“Governments are not going to change anything, institutions are not going to change anything,” he said. “It’s going to take a movement.”
When asked if he would go back to 1962 and do it all again, Cardwell said “a resounding yes.”
Cardwell will kick off the University of Lynchburg’s Spring 2020 University Lecture Series with a lecture entitled “Toward a Pedagogy of a Beloved Community,” at 7 p.m. March 4 in Memorial Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.