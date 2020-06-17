A portion of East Gretna Road between Ray Mill Road and Crown Road was closed Wednesday morning due to an overturned fuel tanker blocking both lanes of traffic, said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.
Slemp is asking people to avoid the area, which will be closed through at least mid-afternoon Wednesday.
The large tanker was spewing fuel, but first responders have been able to slow the leak are trying to get dams in nearby creeks so that the fuel doesn’t get into the Banister River, Slemp said.
“We’re getting ahead of it trying to keep it from getting into the Banister,” he said.
The driver of the truck has been taken to the hospital, Slemp said, but he did not know the extent of his injuries.
