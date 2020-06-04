The stuccoed grey colonial home with its arched windows possessed such a charm for Melissa and Barry Bui that it helped solidify the couple’s decision to move to Lynchburg.
Melissa, a psychiatrist, and Barry, a cardiologist, began looking for a new home for their growing family in 2017.
“It wasn’t on the market yet when we came for our interviews,” Melissa said. “[Realtor Amy Scott] drove us down this street and it was just love at first sight. It’s a street full of storybook houses and gingerbread houses and it’s just so charming. Each one was different and had character and personality.
“When she pointed out this house it planted a seed that, yeah, maybe we would make Lynchburg work.”
At first, Melissa was taken by the symmetry of the 1923 house with its center section flanked by two wings, along with its arched first-floor windows and columns framing the doorway.
“There was this spectacularly beautiful house that was so charming and so elegant,” Melissa said of the house at 104 Oakwood Place. “... I could see us living here and having a life here and growing our family here. It felt right.”
Once inside, the details were striking.
The detail that earns the house its claim to fame is in the dining room. The exquisite mantel carved in an oval sunburst pattern was salvaged from a home built circa 1815. The piece was featured in S. Allen Chambers’ book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.”
“This superb Federal mantel ... was first moved to a house on Court Street, and was reinstalled in the living room of the Abbot House in the 1920s. On either side of the firebox are triple colonnettes supporting the entablature, whose frieze has projecting end and center panels decorated with reeded, oval sunbursts. Above, the cornice — which forms the mantel shelf — repeats the receding and projecting planes established below. A number of Lynchburg houses of the same period, among them the Bishop Early house, display similar mantels, but none handsomer.”
But it’s not just this piece that reflects the craftsmanship of the almost 100-year-old home. It’s the crown molding lining the ceilings, the framed and arched windows, the elegant curve in the staircase, the book nook off the dining room and the balcony with its arched openings overlooking a large stone patio and a sloping backyard.
“The shape of it is so appealing to the eye,” Melissa said. “Everything about it just sort of drew me in. I love the stucco and I love the grey color. I love the details. The front entrance has so much presence about it and then you come into the house and it has all these little nooks and crannies.”
The original owner on record was Lucy Abbot before her estate was passed to Scaisbrooke Langhorne Abbot, an artist known for portraits and still life paintings, in 1972. Melissa is unsure how S.L. Abbot is related to the first owner of record, Lucy Abbot.
S.L. Abbot willed the estate to Catherine Abbot Johnson in 1985. Her estate sold the house to Mark and Claudia Stubstad in 1998. The couple owned it until 2014, before selling it to Christian and Wendy Kennedy in 2014, who then sold it to the Bui family in 2017.
And as much as the Bui family loves the 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom house, it is on the market, listed for $799,500. The Zillow listing calls the home a “rare-to-find historic home with … open floor amenities.”
The couple is moving to Richmond for Melissa’s career as an intake psychiatrist in the hospital setting. She will begin working at Virginia Commonwealth University in July.
“What you do with your time makes such a big difference,” she said. “I am excited to change and make this transition. The place that we are moving, I love it and it’s great, but it’s not this.”
The house has been on the market for about two months and received some early interest before COVID-19 related closures hit. Melissa said as the restrictions loosen, the house is gaining some interest once again.
Melissa said legend has it that 104 Oakwood Place was built close to the same time as its neighbor at 106 Oakwood by two sisters. A shared brick walkway connects the homes, in between which sits what Melissa calls a secret garden.
The Buis, both from Virginia, are physicians who trained at the University of Virginia, before leaving for Boston for residency and fellowship. They wanted to move back to the state to raise their son and daughter.
“Coming here from [Boston] was such a change,” Melissa said. “In Boston, for the asking price of a house like this, you can get a one-bedroom apartment with no inspection. It’s kind of unbelievable to be able to get a house like this.”
A welcome pineapple caps the column-framed front door that is flanked by deep arched windows. Inside, the large foyer features a grand staircase and a silvery art deco wallpaper that gives a nod to the 1920s origin of the home, and it carries through the second floor landing.
“The more you spend time with it and the more you look, the more you see,” she said.
To the right of the front door sits the formal dining room, though when the Buis purchased the house, the room served as the living room. The couple decided to switch the rooms for convenience since they use the formal dining room only when entertaining guests.
The large table, which can seat 10 people, was Melissa’s grandmother’s as were the Napoleonic chairs with their lion’s head arms sitting near the fireplace. Her grandmother’s portrait hangs above the mantel, watching over the life within the house.
“One of those chairs got damaged in shipping and cracked all to pieces,” she said of the Napoleonic chairs. “We found this wonderful craftsman who pieced it all back together and polished it. If not for one being a little glossier than the other you wouldn’t be able to tell.
“When I was little, I would stick my fingers in the lion’s mouth.”
Off the dining room and adjacent to the office sits a book nook, a small room with an arched window lined with shelves on which Melissa displayed the orphaned books from her father’s collection. The retired law professor loves to collect books and Melissa confessed her mother is patient about it — to a point. The nook gave her the perfect space to adopt some of her father’s collection.
The plaster walls are so thick, Melissa said, that a contractor hanging curtains in the office broke several drill bits in the process.
“That’s what makes these houses so amazing,” she said. “They are just built to last and they do. They outlast generations. They are incredible.”
The living room sits to the left of the foyer, lit by an elaborate brass and crystal chandelier, with sconces along the walls. The floors all are narrow-plank hardwood.
Melissa and Barry have blueprints showing how their house changed over its almost 100-year history.
“I love how much of the original house is still here and how much character they put into it,” Melissa said. “It’s been repurposed a couple of times but always redone very elegantly.”
One of those changes was a 2008 renovation that took several smaller rooms and converted them to a large, airy eat-in kitchen.
Some of the white cabinets feature glass doors, and the counter top is a bright calacatta white quartz with a waterfall edge. The stove is commercial grade and the adjoining hallway features a wet bar.
The quartz counters is one way the Bui family put their own touch on the home. When the couple moved in, the counters were thick poured concrete and, while the porous material looked quite industrial, it was prone to etching. Its deep taupe purple color also absorbed light in the room.
“They were beautiful and thick but they were heavy,” she said. “The poor contractors who swapped them out, they had to get contractors who were working across the street on a separate job. ‘Can you please come help us get these out?’”
Melissa plans to recreate the kitchen in their new Richmond home.
The house features a main-level master suite with a newly renovated bathroom that includes a heated floor, a soaker tub and marble-look tile work. The master suite also has an expansive closet.
The balcony looks over a stone patio that projects out into a large, gently sloped backyard. Melissa said the balcony normally would be lined with window boxes and potted plants but she didn’t do much gardening this year in light of the couple’s impending move.
“I like to go up and just sit on a quiet buggy night and listen to bullfrogs and watch fireflies,” Melissa said. “When it’s really done up, it’s such an oasis back here.”
Between 104 and 106 Oakwood Place sits what Melissa calls a secret garden with weeping cherry trees. It’s planted with flowers that bloom sequentially so there’s always pops of color.
At the top of the stairs sits four bedrooms fanning off a large hallway that features a window overlooking Oakwood Place. Three of the bedrooms are used for the couple’s children and guests, and the other Melissa describes as a little bit of everything.
Inside the door frame of the small linen closet in the second-floor landing is where the Buis marked the heights of their children as they grow. Melissa’s sad to leave that small mark of her family behind but plans to continue the tradition in their new home.
The large second-floor landing looks out over the front yard and down upon the welcome pineapple crowning the door.
The house features radiator heat, hidden under decorative boxes tucked in the deep set windows.
Melissa said the house was pretty much turnkey when the couple moved in but they repaired the gutters, updated the insulation and added a drop-down door to the attic, in addition to kitchen and master bathroom updates.
The house also features a basement with an over-sized, one-car garage off a shared driveway.
The house, to the Buis, has so much warmth and love within its walls and Melissa believes one gets back the energy that is put into a home like this.
“I feel like this is a home that needs a forever family,” Melissa said. “I am hopeful, in the process of selling it, that we can find the next long family for it. It’s such a spectacular place. I am hoping a family can fall in love with it. If not for my job, we would be that family.”
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance.
