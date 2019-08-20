Though Christmas is still over three months away, a group of 21 Lynchburg-area volunteers have been preparing all year for the holiday season.
This weekend, five churches in the greater Lynchburg area will host events to educate attendees on Operation Christmas Child, an annual gift donation drive run by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief organization.
Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes packed by donors with gifts to children around the world.
The events will feature Jaki Steward, a former recipient of the shoeboxes, who will speak about her story and the goals of the organization, said Ruth Ann Vaughan, a member at Heritage Baptist Church and the volunteer area coordinator for OCC.
The events will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Lovingston, Heritage Baptist Church in Lynchburg, 12 Stones Center of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dillwyn, Thaxton Baptist Church in Thaxton, and Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights.
Alongside Steward's message, the event at Heritage Baptist Church will feature a workshop with tips on how to pack shoeboxes and do-it-yourself crafts to include in the boxes.
Joe Deffner, a spokesperson for the Lynchburg-area OCC team, said the group typically hosts just one workshop a year.
"We planned it [this] way so that we could better reach a larger geographical area," Vaughan said of the additional events. "Hopefully distance is not a problem."
Last year, Lynchburg-area donors packed just under 27,500 shoeboxes, Vaughan said. This year, Deffner said the group is hoping to see 30,000 boxes donated.
Susanne Wood, Appomattox resident and church relations coordinator for the local OCC team, said she has packed shoeboxes for the past 18 years.
"Initially, it was just something that our whole church participated in," she said. "The more I learned about the ministry and what it was for, that changed my whole outlook."
Now, Wood shops throughout the year for small gifts and packs multiple shoeboxes each fall with her grandchildren. Wood will be leading a station at the Saturday morning workshop.
"We've been advertising since this spring," Vaughan said, adding that the volunteer team hopes to see 100 to 200 people attend each event.
Deffner said anyone can pack a shoebox and drop it off at a designated location or pack a box online at samaritanspurse.org.
Heritage Baptist Church is the central drop-off location in Lynchburg for the shoeboxes this year, Vaughan said, but certain churches in surrounding counties will also collect boxes between Nov. 18 to 25.