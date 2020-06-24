A man charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a real estate agent while at an open house will also face charges of robbery and attempted rape from the incident.
Dustin Robert Holdren, 34, of Roanoke, was arrested the day after the June 20 open house, which was at a home in the Mariners Landing subdivision in Huddleston. Lenora Farrington, the Keller Williams Lynchburg Realtor from Roanoke who was attacked, suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Leadership with Keller Williams Lynchburg said Farrington was still in the hospital as of Monday and sustained 10-12 head injuries.
Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance announced Wednesday afternoon that Holdren would be served warrants for the two charges at the Bedford County Adult Detention Center, where he's been held since his arrest. The decision to place the two new charges was made after "continued consultation" with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Nance wrote.
