University of Lynchburg is catching up. And that’s something it should have done some years ago — at least that’s the way UL President Kenneth Garren sees it.
The university, located on Lakeside Drive, is kicking off its second year with a brand new name, and its leaders agree: Years of work and preparation are paying off.
“Change is hard, even if you have earned it, which this organization clearly has earned it,” he said in a recent interview. “To act like it’s not a university is to be dishonest.”
After 99 years being known as Lynchburg College, the institution officially changed its name to the University of Lynchburg a little more than a year ago on July 1, 2018.
Michael Jones, associate vice president for communications and marketing at UL, said the rebranding of the institution should have happened regardless of the name of the university.
“So the name change is really sort of a logical next step,” he said. “We have been a small university for generations, because we started offering graduate programs in the [1960s].”
Jones found that 75% of prospective students were more likely to be interested in attending a university rather than a college.
“And so that was important for us, because it’s very challenging to recruit students these days, because it’s very competitive,” he said.
Now the university has about 20 graduate degrees including three doctoral programs and university leaders say it no longer is a small liberal arts college and hasn’t been for a long time.
The term college and university often are used interchangeably, though unlike universities, colleges typically do not offer graduate programs and Lynchburg College already was offering a variety of graduate programs.
In order to differentiate itself in the marketplace and to put out more accurate advertising, leaders of the school felt the college should instead be labeled as a “university.”
After President Kenneth Garren asked teams at the school to do some research and have conversations with students, families, the general public and its alumni population, the consensus concluded the school should indeed make some branding changes, Jones said.
The school worked with an outside agency, Columbus, Ohio-based Ologie, for rebranding as it worked on how it would present itself now to the world.
“As an institution, we sort of had an identity crisis,” Jones said. “When I first got here, I said, ‘Well, who are we?’ because we all talked about ourselves in a somewhat different way. We all spoke highly of the place but nobody said the same story in the same way.”
The school wanted consistency in its story, so rebranding began last year, which included changes in business cards and stationery, the sign at the front of campus off Lakeside Drive and highway signs.
Jones said one year later there still are places he finds the name “Lynchburg College” and he knows he will continue to find those for a while.
“We still have remnants of Lynchburg College that are still sort of nostalgic and were going to keep them because they make people feel good,” he said.
One example is in the brickwork outside of Hall Campus Center, where the name Lynchburg College remains. Jones said there are no plans to remove it.
Michael Bonnette, senior vice president for advancement, works with alumni to engage and connect them in the life of the institution and said the primary function of advancement is fundraising.
Leading up to the name change, he worked with many of the school’s most supportive donors, whom he said just wanted to give money to the institution to do good things, not because of its name.
Many of the negative comments from alumni and donors came from a place of concern that the school would change and it would become a different kind of place.
Heather Garnett, director of alumni relations at UL, said alumni she spoke with worried the school would grow to the point it would lose its sense of community.
The school ultimately hopes to have 2,500 undergraduates. It has 2,000 undergraduates this year. It also wants to have 1,000 graduate students, which it has almost reached, Jones said.
Garnett said she ensured the donors and alumni that none of the school’s core values would change and leaders would remain committed to those values.
After the decision was made in 2017, a letter and email was sent out to about 24,000 alumni, Garnett said, which got about 700 responses.
“Some of them were, ‘Okay, I’m on board with this,’ some were, ‘Yeah, I’m not really quite sure how I feel about this yet,’ and then a few were, ‘What are you doing to my school?’”
Some have even asked for a new diploma that states “University of Lynchburg.”
Garnett said she responded to each alumnus, giving them information and assuring them the school would be supportive of their thoughts and feelings.
“And the reason for that is whenever there’s a big important change, you have to let people have time to adjust to it and some people need more time than others,” she said. “And some will just need to say, ‘Prove it to me.’”
Since the change, she has found many alumni enjoy calling the institution “Lynchburg” instead of University of Lynchburg or Lynchburg College.
“You’ll still talk to people who will say LC for Lynchburg College, and that’s going to take a long time,” she said. “When schools make this transition, it’s usually 10 to 20 years before you can really see the change.”
Before the name change, Garnett already was focused on engaging more alumni in attending and volunteering for events.
In the 2016-17 school year, 954 alumni attended alumni-related events and 394 volunteered, in the 2017-18 year, 1,336 alumni attended events and 498 volunteered and in the most recent school year, 1,340 alumni attended events and 588 volunteered, she said.
“When the name change happened, our number of attendees didn’t drop, it actually went up, and our numbers of volunteers didn’t drop, they also went up,” she said.
Bonnette said if more people are engaged and involved, it leads to a better opportunity for more fundraising dollars, which he said have increased over the past few year, although the number of donors has decreased.
The financial gifts from young alumni, or those who graduated 10 or fewer years ago, have increased as have gifts from current students and their parents.
“Parents see that they’re really getting a great value for what they’re getting in their education,” he said. “And that means a lot to us that our opportunity for growth in the next couple of years is out there.”
He said the number of dollars for athletics also has increased significantly over the past few years.
Jones said the university would not share any financials from the institution.
Bonnette said there were a very small percentage of donors who stopped giving because of the name change.
Based on trends, Garnett said many of those donors will begin to give again eventually. The university is working to find new potential donors, Bonnette said.
“We’re putting the resources where we need to in order to get out and see folks and hear their story and find how that fits with how we do the work here for our students,” he said.
Jones said he has talked to groups about the name change and rebranding about 200 times in the past two years. After having those conversations, he has found people understand why it was done.
“I think we have so few of those because of the work we did in advance,” Jones said. “We talked to people, in addition to meeting with them in town halls, we opened online for comments. We took everything in and listened to everybody. A big piece of it was just being heard and I feel like they were heard.”
The new students coming to study on the campus are the second set since the name change took place and Jones said he still speaks to students and families about it, who all have viewed the change as positive.
UL spokesman Bryan Gentry told The News & Advance last year that costs associated with the name change were $250,000 to $300,000 but are tied in with a five-year, $3 million branding and marketing campaign.
With the change, the communications and marketing department has put out a new video that it feels better represents the school.
Andrew Young, director of marketing at UL, said the video has been used as the basis for most of the marketing materials that go out on social media and to reach prospective students.
The big emphasis on the coming year is to sustain and expand the branding campaign and reach more people in more states, Jones said.
“We’ve not done a lot of marketing, to this extent, in the past, because we haven’t had to,” he said. “We joke about being a well-kept secret. But in today’s marketplace, that’s not a good thing. We need to get beyond that.”
Garren said there were so many people who were uncertain about the change but now have come to understand why the university made its decision and applaud leaders for their courage.
“It’s now smoother sailing as we go forward,” he said. “We are now calling ourselves what we really are. And the board had the courage to do something that was difficult and I think they did the right thing.”
