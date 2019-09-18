A person suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County, police said.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said authorities responded to the crash at 6:29 a.m.
A vehicle traveling south on the U.S. 29 Bypass near the Virginia 210 exit overturned and caught fire, Geller said.
One person was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. The person's name has not been released.
Police are continuing to investigate.
