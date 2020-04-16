A two-vehicle crash on Wards Road in Campbell County resulted in one death, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling westbound on Virginia 699, failed to stop at the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2013 Honda Pilot that was traveling north on Wards Road, police said in a news release.
The Honda was unable to avoid the Chevrolet and struck it in the side, police said. The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet to overturn in the median.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Cerile M. Taylor, 79, of Gladys, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, Karen M. Baise, 42, of Keeling, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported from the scene for treatment of minor injury.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper T. Z. Beams.
