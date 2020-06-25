One person was killed and four were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, police said.

Virginia State Police did not release the name of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.

Police responded at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday to the crash in the 7300 block of Wards Road. A vehicle had run off the road and down an embankment, police said in a news release.

One passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and three other passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

A crash reconstruction team is investigating.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

Recommended for you

Load comments