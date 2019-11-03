A single-vehicle crash killed an Amherst man Sunday evening.
The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Virginia 130 at Mount Sinai Road, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
A 1999 Ford F-250 truck was heading east on Virginia 130 when it ran off the right side of the road, where it hit an embankment and a highway sign before crossing over the highway and into the left guardrail, according to the release.
The driver, Melvin L. Dillard, 55, of Amherst, died at the scene; he was wearing a seat belt, the release states. The cause of the crash remains under investigation though a possible medical emergency may be a factor.
