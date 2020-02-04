A Lovingston man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County.
Winfred L. Washington, 65, of Lovingston, was traveling along Virginia 653 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. 29 at 11:15 a.m. Monday when his 1998 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Washington overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the highway and overturn several times, according to police.
Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Trooper T.M. Skehan, according to the release.
