One person is dead following a two-vehicle car crash that occurred in Bedford County on Friday night. 

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 10:53 p.m. Friday, when a 1993 Toyota Corolla, traveling east in the westbound lanes on U.S. 460, two-tenths of a mile west of Dixie Lane in Bedford County, struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on. 

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 23-year-old Tyler Jacob Little, of Hurt. Little was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died. 

There was no information available about the driver of the Chevrolet on Saturday. 

The release also stated alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

