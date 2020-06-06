One person is dead following a two-vehicle car crash that occurred in Bedford County on Friday night.
According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 10:53 p.m. Friday, when a 1993 Toyota Corolla, traveling east in the westbound lanes on U.S. 460, two-tenths of a mile west of Dixie Lane in Bedford County, struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 23-year-old Tyler Jacob Little, of Hurt. Little was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
There was no information available about the driver of the Chevrolet on Saturday.
The release also stated alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.