A fire that broke out at an Amherst County home Tuesday evening resulted in a fatality.
Firefighters responded to the call at 1376 Boxwood Farm Road in northern Amherst County at about 8:20 p.m., according to Sam Bryant, the county’s public safety director.
One person died from the incident. He did not identify the victim.
The fire is under investigation, he said.
