A fire that broke out at an Amherst County home Tuesday evening resulted in a fatality.

Firefighters responded to the call at 1376 Boxwood Farm Road in northern Amherst County at about 8:20 p.m., according to Sam Bryant, the county’s public safety director.

One person died from the incident. He did not identify the victim.

The fire is under investigation, he said.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

