One person died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Lynchburg, police said.
Police did not release the name of the deceased.
At 10:44 p.m. Thursday, a police officer tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Old Forest and Wiggington roads, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
The driver sped off, and the officer tried to catch up but lost the vehicle, police said.
A citizen who was not involved in the incident then called 911 to say a vehicle had driven off the road and crashed on U.S. 501 South past the intersection with Lakeside Drive. Firefighters responded and took the occupant of the vehicle to the hospital, where the person died from injuries.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to call Officer A. Lucy at (434) 455-6047.
