A fatality has been reported after a structure fire in Campbell County early Monday morning, according to a news release sent out by the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. 

Campbell County 911 dispatchers received the call at 2:18 a.m. Monday for a structure fire at 705 Roundtree Road in Concord. Along with the one confirmed fatality, a firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries. 

Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Gladys Volunteer Fire Department, Red House Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Public Safety, Citizens Volunteer Emergency Crew and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

