Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... APPOMATTOX COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CHARLOTTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CAMPBELL COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... AMHERST COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1030 AM EDT. * AT 630 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT AN AREA OF HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES TO SLOWLY TRACK FROM SOUTH TO NORTH ACROSS THE REGION. RAINFALL AMOUNTS DURING THE PAST COUPLE OF HOURS HAVE RANGED FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 1.5 INCHES POSSIBLE DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS BEFORE THE RAIN MOVES OUT OF THE AREA. MINOR FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY REACH OR EXCEED BANKFUL. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... DANVILLE... SOUTH BOSTON... BEDFORD... ALTAVISTA... AMHERST... AND APPOMATTOX. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... MARTINS BRANCH, DIFFICULT CREEK, THOMAS MILL CREEK, IVY CREEK AND GARRETT BRANCH. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LIBERTY UNIVERSITY, THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL, DANVILLE AIRPORT, AND LYNCHBURG AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&