A Goodview woman died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, police said.

Maria Teresa Bennice, 49, was driving a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on Virginia 695, three-tenths of a mile south of Virginia 865, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned, ejecting her, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Bennice, who was not wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments