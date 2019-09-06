A 20-year-old from Appomattox died Thursday evening after a single-vehicle crash, police said.
Angel D. Mosher was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra along Virginia 727 (Red House Road), less than a mile south of Virginia 644 in Appomattox County, when the car ran off the left side of the road and overturned, Virginia State Police said.
The crash happened at 5:23 p.m.
Mosher, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Trooper M.C. Scott is investigating.
