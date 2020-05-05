One person has been charged in an accidental shooting in Campbell County that occurred Monday afternoon, according to Investigator Michael Bryant, with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Isaiah Megginson, 20, has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon after the sheriff's office responded to a report of someone being shot in the Mr. Goodies parking lot off of Timberlake Road.
Bryant said authorities responded around 3:45 p.m. after a gun went off in one car and hit someone in another. There appears to be no affiliation between Megginson and the victim, and Bryant said the shooting appeared to be an accident.
The victim, an adult female, was transported to the hospital on Monday with non-life threatening injuries.
