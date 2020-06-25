Bedford Town Council unanimously moved Tuesday night to enter the performance agreement phase of a deal with Waukeshaw Development, Inc., to proceed with the development of the old Bedford Middle School property.

The old middle school building will host 60 new residential apartments, with 10 new units replacing the old auditorium space. “Old Yellow” will be converted to a boutique hotel. The existing gymnasium will be utilized as a community recreation center, and the cafeteria building may host extension classes available to community members, according to developer Dave McCormack’s latest site plans.

The auditorium in the old Bedford Middle School was originally planned to be reconstructed and continue serving as a community facility, but after a fire, which investigators deemed to be arson, destroyed much of the structure in January, McCormack said the auditorium was so heavily damaged it would have had to be rebuilt.

To rebuild the space as it was, he said in previous reports to council, would not be cost-effective for the project. Original project plans had to be re-visited following the fire. An amendment was made to the original development deal allowing 10 additional apartments to be built in the auditorium space to get the best return on investment.

“I know that there are those of us that really care, and really value, that auditorium. It was a really cool spot, and really a great amenity,” McCormack said in an April meeting. “Ultimately, I was willing to keep it there, because I wouldn’t have to do anything with it. It was in really good shape. Now, the thought of building it back is something we would never get any kind of ROI on.”

Two Bedford town residents expressed their dismay at losing the auditorium space in a public hearing on June 9, but council voted to allow the removal of the auditorium and the addition of 10 apartment units with an amendment to the conditional use permit.

The performance agreement means construction plans can continue moving forward, with a 36-month completion agreement, according to Town Manager Bart Warner.

