With backed-up traffic, accidents and blind spots, the town of Bedford and the Central Virginia Planning District Commission are looking to improve the intersection of Longwood Avenue and Independence Boulevard.
Scott Smith, transportation planning director for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, said the intersection study came about after the commission conducted a bicycle and pedestrian study for the town which took place from the fall of 2018 to the fall of 2019.
Since 2015, there have been at least 33 crashes at or near the intersection, six of which resulted in injuries, Smith said.
The Town of Bedford Bike | Walk Plan, which was completed in December, recommends pedestrian safety improvements for the area, and the Virginia Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) identifies the area as a safety “hotspot” with at least four pedestrian-related crashes since 2012.
The intersection, which includes Forest Road, Longwood Avenue and Independence Boulevard, has been reconfigured twice, Smith said.
“It’s complex because of the angles in which the roads come together,” he said. “There is a fair amount of retail in that area and also residential on the back side off the main roads so you get pedestrians trying to cross and some of them feel it’s easier to cross about 100 yards up or down of the signal. The problem is drivers don’t see them as easily and don’t expect to see them there.”
Mary Zirkle, the town’s economic development coordinator, said the town saw an opportunity in its annual work program request to the Central Virginia Planning District Commission to have them help the town look at the intersection from an efficiency and safety perspective.
“Since then, the consultant has gotten the accident data and conducted traffic counts. We asked that they particularly look at peak times with school bus traffic since the middle school is now out with the high school,” she said.
She said she was interested to hear what the public has experienced in the intersection, particularly from residents on Valleyview Drive, which comes in at an odd angle in the intersection.
“My own observations have been watching the backup of traffic into the intersection from people making left turns, specifically into the Burger King and gas station business, which creates a safety issue,” she said. Smith said just last year there was a crash at the intersection involving a pick-up and a bus.
At a public information workshop Tuesday evening in the Bedford Central Library drivers and residents were able to share their thoughts.
Steve Rush, a member of the Bedford Town Council, attended the meeting and said he thinks some minor adjustments would help the situation but he doesn’t think a roundabout is the answer because of all the school buses that come from Liberty High School and Bedford Middle School.
“The traffic backs up on [U.S.] 221 mainly and you have tractor-trailers coming off Independence and it’s not enough room for a turn,” he said.
Kristy Milton, a Bedford resident, said when the roads were reconfigured in the 1980s, her father’s business, a service station, was removed to make way for the intersection.
“I’m curious how they think they’re going to remedy this situation,” she said referring to the traffic. “In the mornings you have bus traffic headed to the schools and during the day you can’t turn if there’s traffic.”
She said she doesn’t know what the solution is but she also doesn’t think it is a roundabout.
“Construction in this type of intersection of anything new will have an adverse effect on Forks County Restaurant, Auto Advance and Scott's Automotive,” she said.
The study will develop short and long-term recommendations that will help to minimize congestion and improve travel conditions and safety important intersection. Once the study is complete, the projects can be prioritized so that funding and implementation strategies can be pursued based on direction provided by town council.
After reviewing comments and engineering analysis, officials will hold another public meeting in April, Smith said.
