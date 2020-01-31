Two more people in Virginia are being investigated as potential cases of novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the total of such investigations in Virginia up to five.
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Virginia, and the first three people who were investigated tested negative for the virus.
One of the two newer cases under investigation is in northern Virginia and the other is in the central region of Virginia, which is to the east of the Lynchburg area and includes Richmond.
They were included in a running total of people under investigation posted on the Virginia Department of Health's website, last updated Friday. The website does not include identifying information about those people.
Of the three who have tested negative, one was in northern Virginia and two were in the central region. VDH first announced those cases Sunday.
Some people who have become infected with the coronavirus have had mild symptoms, while others have had more severe symptoms. Symptoms include fever, cough and trouble breathing, and they can appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the health department.
The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.
China as of Friday morning counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December. No deaths have been reported outside China.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
