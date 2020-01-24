BEDFORD — Fire officials said an arsonist attempted to set fire to three separate floors of an historic school in Bedford before the historic building was consumed by flames.
Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George said that investigations into the Thursday morning fire at the former Bedford Middle School at 503 Longwood Ave. points to an attempted arson.
"We have been going through the site since early this morning," George said Friday morning. "We have reason to believe this fire was intentionally set."
Bedford Fire Chief Brad Creasy said firefighters were called to the former school at about 3 a.m. Thursday and the fire already was “heavily involved” when firefighters arrived on the scene.
“It could have been burning for an hour or more before we got the call,” Creasy said on Thursday. “It had quite the jump on us.”
Creasy said the fire — which originated on the second floor of the former middle school — already had spread to the building’s attic and roof, making it unsafe for firefighters to enter the building.
Investigators entered the building Friday to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Bedford County Fire Marshall Leo George said a K-9 unit, which specializes in detecting accelerants, was deployed to the scene Friday morning.
"The K-9 unit detected accelerants on three different floors," George said. "This would lead us to believe that the suspect attempted to start the fire on three different levels. However, we believe that the fire started on the second floor was the one that took hold and traveled into the roof of the building."
George said the detection of fire accelerants on multiple floors of the building led investigators to determine that the fire was intentionally set.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman said investigators reviewed surveillance photos from cameras at the former middle school and discovered images of a suspect believed to have started the fire. Anyone who has information about the alleged arson can contact the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011 or the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 566-7905.
"The footage shows the suspect entering the building at 1:56 a.m." Foreman said. "We believe he then attempted to set a fire on multiple levels."
Foreman said the Bedford Police Department has received numerous calls about the footage since the release.
"We got about 100 calls since we released these images," Foreman said Friday afternoon. "We are going to get the people responsible for this."
Residents of Bedford have rallied at the site since the fire started Thursday morning, many of who have voiced concerns about the future development of the former middle school. In April, the Bedford Town Council voted to approve an agreement with Waukeshaw Development Inc. to develop the 8.37-acre site.
The former middle school has four buildings — a two-story main building that was built about 1928 that was damaged in the fire, the three-story “Old Yellow” building built in 1912, a one-story cafeteria building built in 1964 and a two-story gymnasium constructed in 1999.
Waukeshaw owner Dave McCormack plans to turn Old Yellow into a 30-room boutique hotel and the old middle school building into about 50 apartments; the 8,000-square-foot cafeteria building will be used as a catering kitchen and classroom space.
McCormack — who was at the site of the fire Thursday and Friday — said the fire "did not derail" his company's plans for the building.
"This fire was unfortunate," McCormack said. "However, the building's structure is intact and I think we can still do something with this building. We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm still committed to building something good for the town of Bedford at this site."
