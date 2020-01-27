Amherst County authorities on Monday identified a person whose remains were found after a Dec. 3 fire as Eileen Patricia Ackworth.

Ackworth's remains were found after authorities extinguished a fire involving two adjoining mobile homes on Boxwood Farm Road in northern Amherst County.

Amherst County Public Safety, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office were involved in the investigation.

