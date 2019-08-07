With about 35 pounds of gear strapped to her back, paramedic Ashley Howard barreled up Monument Terrace as a crowd of police officers and firefighters cheered her on.
In just over half a minute, Howard raced up all 139 steps.
She was one of 15 firefighters and police officers who competed Wednesday for a chance to join the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit — a highly trained team of medics and officers who respond to some of the city’s most dangerous calls.
“If something went wrong, I'd like to be there, not only for the citizens of Lynchburg, but for my brothers and sisters as well,” Howard said, explaining her interest in the position.
The annual tryouts, which are held to coincide with the hot weather of early August, put the candidates through a series of grueling physical tests, according to Lynchburg Police Department Sgt. Brian Smith, a veteran of the Tactical Unit.
Just before the Monument Terrace ascent, the candidates were asked to complete as many push-ups as possible before collapsing due to exhaustion.
Later in the day, they navigated an obstacle course, ran a quarter mile and tested their aim on the police department’s shooting range.
Each year, the unit is called to about 50 to 70 incidents, which can include anything from standoffs with armed individuals to executing high-risk search warrants. The team also assists the U.S. Secret Service during visits by the president, vice president and their families, according to LPD Lt. Eddie Cook, the unit’s commander.
The unit is currently made up of 20 police officers and five medics who have the legal authority to make arrests while working with the team. Cook said the team generally accepts one to two new members each year.
But to land a spot on the unit, candidates must prove their mental readiness along with their physical strength. Each must undergo a series of interviews, first with current members of the team and then with the unit commanders.
“You have to have good judgement and good decision making,” Cook said. “And you have to show good teamwork because obviously you’re part of another 20-man team.”
Cook said he will tabulate the scores from each test and create a ranked list of candidates by the end of the month. The candidates with the highest scores will be offered the position and could join the team as soon as November.