Virginia State Police are investigating a traffic pursuit and officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Bedford County.
State police responded to assist the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Bedford Police Department in the pursuit, which began at 12:37 a.m. on Falling Creek Road, VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts said in a news release.
Police pursued a 1998 Chrysler Sebring in the Town of Bedford in connection with several traffic violations. In the 3800 block of Falling Creek Road, police said, the Chrysler struck two state police cars and crashed into a fence.
Police said the driver, identified as 48-year-old Daniel Ira Newman of Bedford, left the vehicle and pointed a gun at a trooper. The trooper fired his gun and struck the suspect, police said.
Newman was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Charges are pending for Newman, police said.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The trooper, whose name police did not release, has been put on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.
A section of Falling Creek Road was closed to traffic for nearly six hours while an investigation was conducted.
