Odd Fellows Road has reopened to through traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Thursday morning.

Drivers can travel the entire length of Odd Fellows Road from U.S. 460 to the Lynchburg Expressway, VDOT said.

The road is undergoing a multi-phase improvement. The first phase--extending the road, building an interchange at U.S. 460/U.S. 29 and building a roundabout at Odd Fellows Road and Mayflower Drive--finished in summer 2018.

The second phase includes building a bridge, adding sidewalks and building a roundabout on Odd Fellows Road at the intersections with Albert Lankford Drive and Murray Place. That work continues, and temporary lane closures could arise, VDOT said.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

