By Sarah Honosky
Robert Pate has a faded red Tractor Supply Co. trucker hat hanging on the wall of his shop over the workbench.
The hat is sweat-stained and discolored, a little bent out of shape, dangling from a nail among an array of mounted tools. Robert Pate said he will never wear it again.
“That right there is to remind me of how much sweat I put into this place to not let it slip out of my hands,” he said. “It was definitely a labor of love, but I wouldn’t trade it for nothing.”
Robert and Sally Pate opened Cyclin’ Nutz in December, a passion project Pate pursued after decades of working in retail. Tucked on Pittsylvania Avenue in downtown Altavista, in between Scoops Ice Cream and Staunton River Outdoors, Pate promises to bring cycling to Altavista.
He’s been riding bikes for about ten years during which time he was forced to drive to Lynchburg for any bike shop needs, like repairs or parts. Pairing his passion with retail experience, Robert Pate said the time was right to make it happen — “we jumped into it with both feet.”
Just 100 yards from the entrance to English Park, Robert Pate said they are perfectly situated for bike rentals, hoping to encourage the community to get into cycling. With bikes for sale and rent, as well as clothing merchandise, jewelry and helmets, Pate said there is “something for everyone.” He already has a dedicated group of local runners, who come into the shop to get nutritional supplements.
“Everybody can do it, and you can do it until you’re old,” he said of cycling. “I love to get out on the road and disappear from society. Me and the road, that’s my getaway.”
When they found the shop space, Robert Pate said it was being used as storage, with junk piled in the corners and chipping paint. They refreshed the exterior and overhauled the inside — bright blue and red walls and recycled pallets create a modern, appealing ambiance.
Sally Pate, who works at the shop alongside her husband, said it was important the space feel inclusive and accessible. She didn’t want to create a bike shop that felt overtly masculine, instead, the bright color scheme and a wide array of bikes and small merchandise keep things “neutral,” she said.
They’ve lived in Altavista for 13 years, and Robert Pate said their roots run deep after more than a decade.
“We landed here, and I looked around and said ‘You know what? I think I’m done. This is my new home,’” Robert Pate said.
They hope to do some community outreach through the schools. Their son has special needs, and they know how important it is to support the special needs programs in the schools. He said they plan to bring special needs students into the shop to learn work and life skills, branching out into the community.
Though Altavista isn’t yet a “cycling town,” Robert Pate said he hopes it can get there. He said he sees customers who haven’t been on a bike in 20 years, excited to get back on the saddle.
The first bike they sold was to a woman who came into the shop and immediately fell in love with a bike. Robert Pate said he helped her onto the bike, and held her steady so she wouldn’t fall. She asked a few questions, Sally Pate said, laughing, and then went home to get her credit card.
Robert Pate said he knew then they could make it.
Cyclin’ Nutz has found support throughout the community from those such as town council member Reggie Bennett, an avid cyclist who is excited to see the shop come to the Altavista community.
Bennett was their first paying customer. With the purchase of a black plastic water bottle and plenty of encouragement, he hopes to help Cyclin’ Nutz become a gateway to road and mountain biking for the small town.
“I see a great opportunity for this area,” Bennett said. “We have a potential to grow cycling and make great things happen.”
With the expansion of English Park and trails coming to surrounding counties, as well as a thriving cycling scene in Lynchburg, Bennett said he sees a future for the sport in Altavista.
He and Robert Pate have even discussed the possibility of starting a weekly ride, starting at the shop and ending with a healthy serving of ice cream from Scoops next door.
“There is a small core of dedicated riders that will definitely support it,” Bennett said. “You can ride with like-minded people in an unintimidating environment ... I encourage anybody that has never tried cycling to give it a try.”
Robert Pate said the door is open to anyone who wants to learn more, whether their bike needs a tuneup or they just need help adjusting their saddle to a comfortable height. They have eight bikes for rent, and about 20 adult and children’s bikes on the sale floor. Rentals are as low as $15 for two hours for adults, and $10 for children.
“I can’t think of any reason why anybody cannot get on a bicycle,” he said.
Even when he didn’t have enough money to rent a nail gun, and had to put together an entire wall with deconstructed pallets, a hammer and tacks, Pate said he knew they would make it happen.
“That hat has been dripping wet before,” Pate said, pointing to the well-loved trucker hat hanging on the wall. “I’ve worked for other people for 30 years ... I’m getting old enough that I want to do things my way.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
