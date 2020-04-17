Number of Virginia COVID-19 cases rises more than 600 to 7,491

The number of Virginia cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose 602 to 7,491, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
That marks the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases and brings the statewide total to about five times what it was on April 1 — 1,484.
VDH said 48,997 people have been tested, 1,221 have been hospitalized and 231 have died. The number of deaths increased 23 from the 208 reported Thursday.
The state health department reported Friday there were 78 cases in the Central Virginia Health District, with 38 of those cases in Lynchburg, 17 in Bedford County, 9 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported five cases.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by local health districts.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there are 1,308 people who are confirmed positive COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized or are hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.
The association says 1,110 people have been hospitalized and discharged.
More details on the cases are available on the VDH website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.