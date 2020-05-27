The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 40,249 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 907 from the 39,342 reported Tuesday.
The 40,249 cases include 38,276 confirmed cases and 1,973 probable cases. Also, there are 1,281 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,202 confirmed and 79 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
The state health department reported Wednesday there were 199 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 80 in Lynchburg, 45 in Bedford County, 31 in Appomattox County, 27 in Amherst County and 16 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 16 cases.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,069 and 364 deaths.
VDH said there are 330 outbreaks in the state, 192 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 731 of the state's 1,281 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.