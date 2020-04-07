UPDATE: Centra says 12 LGH patients have COVID-19; number of confirmed cases in Va. rises to 3,333

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Virginia and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths — an increase of nine since Monday.
Local case numbers as of Tuesday are as follows:
- Lynchburg: 20
- Amherst County: 8
- Appomattox County: 3
- Bedford County: 8
- Campbell County: 3
- Nelson County: 2
That's a total of 44 confirmed cases in that region, up from 27 on Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Centra: 12 patients at Lynchburg General have tested positive for COVID-19
Centra said Tuesday it received 15 positive COVID-19 tests for patients across its entire service area over the weekend.
Lynchburg General Hospital has 12 patients who have tested positive for the virus. Their conditions range from stable to critical, and the patients' ages vary.
Centra said it has had no deaths from COVID-19.
Also, Liberty University has provided two additional ventilators for use at LGH, Centra said.
"This is much needed medical equipment in the event we exceed our ventilator capacity," Centra said in a media advisory.
Eight more die at Va. nursing facility
Eight more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died of COVID-19, boosting the death toll from the disease to 28 at the skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County, which has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.
Dr. James Wright, the center’s medical director, said four residents died Monday after three died Sunday and a postmortem test result Friday on an earlier death linked it to COVID-19.
The dead ranged from a 102-year-old woman on Monday to a 56-year-old man Sunday. The man, who suffered from chronic illness, was the youngest victim of the deadly outbreak at the facility.
“We were hoping, given his youth, he would make it,” Wright said in an interview on Monday.
The death rate from the illness — reflecting the percentage of dead compared with the total infected — is 24% at Canterbury, or about one in every four residents with the disease, Wright said. The center has confirmed 116 COVID-19 cases among its residents, including the 28 residents who died. Currently, only 30 residents test negative for the disease.
Wright said last week that the facility houses up to 190 people, but its current census ranges between 155 and 160 residents.
