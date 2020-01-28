The Lynchburg City Schools Board of Education made plans to direct high school principals to make a decision about a venue for their spring 2020 graduation — again.
At the request of several LCS board members, board Chairwoman Susan Morrison added a discussion about graduation to the agenda for the board’s Jan. 28 work session. After an hour-long conversation, the board decided it would have the principals gather input from the student bodies, their family members and community members and make a decision to hold graduations on their campuses or to seek a larger venue.
“I was asked by many board members to put this on there so that we could come to closure on what it was that we decided,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the board gave the principals of E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools the authority to decide where the schools would hold their 2020 graduation ceremonies in the spring.
After distributing two surveys to its graduating seniors and their families, the principals decided to hold the graduation ceremonies at the Vines Center on Liberty University’s campus, in favor of the space and convenience the center offered. The decision was met with concerns from the community, but ultimately LU announced the Vines Center would not be available for the graduation ceremonies because of scheduled construction on the center’s roof.
After receiving notice of the construction conflict, the district announced graduations would be held on the high school campuses.
At Tuesday’s work session, board members shared their thoughts and comments about how the decision was handled this year, and how the decision should be handled in the future.
Board member Gary Harvey said he feels the decision should rest with the building principals.
“They understand their schools the best and the needs of the families of their students so I would support the decision of the principals,” Harvey said.
Board member Belle Evans said based on the surveys sent out to students and parents earlier this academic year, the ceremonies should be held at the base schools, as it was the only option given other than the Vines Center.
Whether graduations are held at the schools or a larger venue, such as City Stadium, board member Atul Gupta said the space should be “all-inclusive.”
“Any location we pick, every student and their families should be comfortable coming in and participating,” Gupta said.
For this year’s ceremonies, board member Kimberly Sinha said they should be held at the high schools. Sinha said she sympathizes with the families that want a larger venue, and the district should explore City Stadium as a venue for future graduations.
In a discussion about whether graduation venues should be decided by high school principals or the board of education, board member Sharon Carter said it should be the board’s responsibility.
“[The principals] have been beaten up enough about this,” Carter said. “This is what we’re here for, the buck stops here.”
Board member James Coleman agreed.
“This nine-member board has been entrusted with the community in mind,” Coleman said. “Therefore I am absolutely in favor of allowing the building principals to conduct a process by which they can determine the will of the students. That is what is most important.”
Board member Robert Brennan used his time to speak to express what he feels the board and district should do when addressing this issue for future graduation ceremonies. Brennan said the board should do a better job investigating other venue options, and there should be a thorough survey before and after graduation.
“I think the burden on us as Lynchburg City Schools representatives is really to do due diligence to make sure graduation meets the expectations of all families,” Brennan said. “There should not be any interactions or settings in the venue that result in any student or family member feeling uncomfortable or threatened.”
Ultimately, after the board discussion and feedback from LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards, the board decided it would entrust the high school principals to determine the will of their students and decide the same venue for the 2020 graduation — either their respective campuses or the same alternate location — as quickly as possible.
Morrison stressed this decision is for this year’s graduation process, and the board could discuss a different process for coming to a decision about future ceremonies.
