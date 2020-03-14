Altavista now is one of two towns for which state code has been amended to allow discounted water and sewer rates for certain customers, following the approval of Governor Ralph Northam earlier in March.
Amid recent utility rate hikes, and with more slated for the next few years, Altavista Town Council addressed resident concerns with a bill that would allow council to develop criteria for providing discounted water and sewer fees and charges for low-income or elderly customers or those with disabilities.
The rate increases are part of a five-year plan to secure funding for the approximately $40 million of needed improvements for water and wastewater facilities, treatment, distribution and water collection services over the next 25 years. Though deemed necessary for the town’s infrastructure, council heard anxieties from residents living on fixed incomes who were struggling to budget the difference.
In light of concerns, town staff worked with Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, to introduce legislation to allow the town to create a system or program that could provide relief to a certain population of the town’s customers — focused on elderly and low-income residents and veterans with disabilities.
Fariss said the bill passed smoothly through the General Assembly.
“That makes sense,” Fariss said of the bill. “It didn’t take much explaining. Everybody understands paying a utility bill, and everybody has people in their districts on fixed incomes. This is a situation that effects every district.”
Mayor Mike Mattox said council members saw more than a dozen residents coming before them to voice concerns as utility rates began to rise.
“We represent our citizens,” Mattox said. “And if there is a need that is not being taken care of, then we do our best to address it.”
Beginning in December, customers saw their water rate increase from $2.35 per 1,000 gallons to $2.54 for the same amount of water, and their sewer rate increase from $3.19 per 1,000 gallons of water to $3.32. A customer’s bill with water and sewer service using 5,000 gallons at the current rate calculates to $44.81. With the new rates, the bill will be $46.31, a difference of $1.50.
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said the potential discount will be discussed by council in coming weeks as they determine the parameters of a program.
“The key thing is, now we have the ability,” Coggsdale said. “We have to say how we want to do it, and what it will look like. There are still decisions to be made before implementation.”
This early in the process, he said it was impossible to say how much of Altavista’s population could be affected.
Coggsdale said the discount will likely be discussed at town council’s next work session on March 24.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.