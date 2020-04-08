Northam seeks to postpone May elections; Va. ABC will allow mixed drinks to go

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he is recommending postponing the May 5 municipal elections to November and delaying the June 9 congressional primaries by two weeks out of a concern about people voting in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.
The General Assembly would have to approve this proposal later this month when it reconvenes in Richmond.
Locally, the city of Lynchburg and the towns of Appomattox and Pamplin are scheduled to elect council members next month. There’s a Republican Senate primary in June.
“We are in the middle of a public health crisis,” Northam said Wednesday. “We have wrestled with our options and none of them are ideal or perfect. Elections are the foundation of democracy, and voting is a fundamental right. But no one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot.”
Northam and the Virginia Department of Elections had been encouraging people to vote absentee to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling places. Local election offices had been reporting an uptick in requests for absentee ballots. Absentee ballots will be discarded, and people will have to vote again in November. If people were not qualified to vote in May but will be qualified by November, they will be able to vote then.
Officials whose terms are set to expire as of June 30 would continue in office until their successors have been elected on Nov. 3.
Va. restaurants can sell mixed beverages to go starting this week
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that he told Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority that mixed drinks can be sold by restaurants via takeout and delivery. The policy will be effective Thursday and ABC said details would be coming soon.
Virginia loosened its restrictions in March to allow restaurants to sell wine and beer for carryout and delivery. But the state-owned liquor monopoly had not previously permitted restaurants to sell liquor or cocktails to-go, something other states — including Texas, California, Maryland and New York — have done amid social distancing recommendations.
The mayors of Richmond and Alexandria, as well as several state legislators, wrote letters or reached out to the governor to express their support for mixed beverages to go approval, according to Thomas A. Lisk, a lobbyist for the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.
Lisk has been pushing for the policy change on behalf of the restaurant industry for weeks.
"The Virginia restaurant community greatly appreciates the Governor’s assistance in allowing restaurants to be able to sell mixed beverages for take/out and delivery," Lisk said. "This additional flexibility will allow more restaurants to stay open, and more people to remain employed, during this challenging time, while also benefiting Virginia consumers who may prefer spirits over other beverages."
Va. COVID-19 cases rise to 3,645
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is up to 3,645.
VDH said 30,645 have been tested, 615 people have been hospitalized and 75 have died.
Locally, the numbers of cases were as follows:
- Lynchburg: 20
- Amherst County: 8
- Appomattox County: 3
- Bedford County: 12
- Campbell County: 4
- Nelson County: 3
That's a total of 50 cases, up from 44 the day before.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.
