Northam seeks to postpone May elections to November, congressional primaries by two weeks

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he wants elections scheduled for this spring to be moved back.
Local elections scheduled for May will be pushed to November, pending action from the General Assembly, Northam said.
Locally, the city of Lynchburg and the towns of Appomattox and Pamplin are scheduled to elect council members next month.
Northam is also pushing the June congressional primaries back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23.
"No one should have to choose between protecting themselves or casting their ballot," Northam said.
The most notable election scheduled for June is the GOP primary to see who will run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Three Republicans have qualified for that primary.
Va. COVID-19 cases rise to 3,645
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is up to 3,645.
VDH said 30,645 have been tested, 615 people have been hospitalized and 75 have died.
Locally, the numbers of cases were as follows:
- Lynchburg: 20
- Amherst County: 8
- Appomattox County: 3
- Bedford County: 12
- Campbell County: 4
- Nelson County: 3
That's a total of 50 cases, up from 44 the day before.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.
We should move all elections back to 2021 and allow Trump to serve a 5 year term before hes reelected.
