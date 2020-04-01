The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Virginia has increased to 1,484, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday morning.

That's a 19% increase from 1,250 cases reported Tuesday morning. The health department updates its statistics daily.

The health department said 15,344 people have been tested, 208 have been hospitalized and 34 have died. The number of deaths is seven more than the 27 reported Tuesday morning.

In the Lynchburg region, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting seven cases in Lynchburg, five in Amherst County, three in Bedford County, two in Campbell County and two in Nelson County. That's a total of 19 cases.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order instructing Virginians to stay home, avoiding travel unless it's necessary for work, groceries or certain other allowed exceptions.

At a news conference Wednesday, Northam said available projection models show COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge between late April and late May.

That is similar to what Centra CEO Andy Mueller told local media in a video conference call Tuesday. Citing projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Mueller said it appears the coronavirus will reach peak case load in Virginia in about mid-May, about a month later than many other parts of the U.S.

In explaining his stay-at-home order, which extends until June 10, Northam said, "I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul."

During the regular briefing by the governor and state health officials, Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner, said officials are working on models that project the spread and peak of the outbreak, and they hope to be able to share Virginia-specific models in just days.

Northam also said the state has received a third shipment of PPE — personal protective equipment for medical workers — from the national stockpile, but he said we still need more.

"PPE remains a critically important issue," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey.

