ROANOKE — Gov. Ralph Northam is postponing the May 5 municipal elections by two weeks out of concern about people voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
Northam announced Friday he signed an executive order moving the elections to May 19 after his first proposal — to delay them to November — didn’t get approval by the state Senate this week.
“Elections are vital to democracy, and so is the right to vote,” Northam said. “But Virginians should not have to choose between a ballot and their health.”
More than 50 localities have May municipal elections scheduled, including Lynchburg, Appomattox, Salem and Radford, all of which have open seats on their city and town councils.
The Virginia Department of Elections has extended the ability to vote absentee in the municipal elections to every registered voter in Virginia. Local registrars have been reporting higher absentee turnout than usual.
Northam proposed earlier this month having the municipal elections coincide with the presidential and congressional contests. This meant elected officials would have their terms extended past June 30 and absentee ballots already cast would be discarded.
His suggestion received pushback from Republicans and a few Democrats. The House of Delegates approved Northam’s proposal Wednesday, but the Senate rejected it.
“I’m grateful to the House of Delegates for supporting it,” Northam said. “I’m greatly disappointed in the Senate for failing to take this action to protect our fellow Virginians.”
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, drafted legislation to move the May elections to June 16 and the party primary from June 23 to July 28.
Northam used his executive power earlier this month to delay the June 9 congressional primaries by two weeks, to June 23.
Petersen said moving the municipal elections to June would allow the elections to take place before elected officials’ terms end and count absentee ballots that have been cast. The legislation could only be voted on in a special session, which Northam would have to call or two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to vote in favor of. Neither Northam nor the legislature decided to hold a special session.
People voting absentee in the municipal elections can choose reason “2A My disability or illness” on their ballots. This designation does not require supplemental documentation. Voters should apply for an absentee ballot as soon as possible.
Under the executive order, people will have until May 12 to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to return the ballot is 7 p.m. May 19.
To apply for an absentee ballot, visit elections. virginia.gov.
