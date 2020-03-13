Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks.
"Schools will close from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff," Northam's office said in a news release.
School systems around the U.S. have been weighing whether to close schools as more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are confirmed.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in a news release. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health website, there are 30 Virginians who have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
After the governor's announcement, Lynchburg City Schools said staff still would have a work day on Monday.
Bedford County Public Schools' after-school activities are canceled for Friday, March 13.
This has been a breaking news update.
