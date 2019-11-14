North Branch School welcomed a few guests on Thursday, including a sleepy opossum, a slithery snake, and a friendly turtle.
On Thursday North Branch School students between the ages three and seven gathered eagerly around to hear from Sarah Cooperman, a rehabilitator for the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, and look at the critters she brought to school with her. Bonnie Holliday, development director at North Branch, said the school invited Cooperman because the students in one of the classes wanted to learn about snakes.
“They studied them pretty in-depth. Now this gives them hands-on experience to learn more,” Holliday said.
Although the kids weren’t allowed to touch the unique visitors, Cooperman made sure each child got to see them up close as she discussed what makes each of them special.
The goal of Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is to help injured and orphaned animals get to a point where they can be released back into the wild. For the animals that can’t be returned, they serve as educational ambassadors for the species and attend different events with Cooperman.
“I see two groups per week maybe in the winter,” Cooperman said Thursday.
So far this year, Cooperman has done over 300 presentations. On Thursday, Athar the male box turtle, Autumn the female corn snake, and Scarlet Pearl, the female opossum helped Cooperman teach about their individual species.
Cooperman told the kids to look at a box turtles eyes to determine the gender -- males have red and females have brown -- and showed them how to count the rings on the turtle's shell to determine its age.
With Autumn, Cooperman told the wide-eyed students, she only has to feed her a mouse about once a month because corn snakes don’t eat much. Both Athar and Autumn were raised by humans and can’t be released into the wild.
Scarlet Pearl was the biggest hit of the day. Cooperman explained to the audience that opossums are nocturnal, they are awake at night, and because of that Scarlet Pearl would be a bit sleepy during the presentation. Cooperman wore thick yellow gloves to protect herself if the marsupial decided to nibble at her with its 50 sharp teeth.
For students Chelsea Harrison, 7 and Phoebe Knott, 7; Scarlet Pearl was the highlight.
“I like the opossum the best because they are my third favorite animal,” Chelsea said.
Phoebe agreed.
“It was so cute how it curled up in her arms,” Phoebe said.
Samuel Butler, 7 liked all the animals but said the snake was his favorite.
The presentation for both classes lasted just over two hours, before Cooperman put her “colleagues” as she calls them back into their habitats and thanked the kids for having her over to visit. As a thank you to the sanctuary, students donated supplies the nonprofit uses regularly, like paper towels.
Cooperman reminded the students that wild animals are meant to be admired from afar, and don’t make good pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.