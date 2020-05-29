AMHERST — A man convicted of stealing from people devastated by a tornado that hit Elon two years ago will not spend any additional time behind bars, a judge determined Friday.
Stephen Brock Wells Jr., 25, of Ruckersville, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and destruction of property in September. Although there was no plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of trespassing, possession of marijuana and driving with a revoked license.
The charges date to April 21, 2018, days after an EF3 tornado tore through Elon neighborhoods and destroyed a number of homes. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said Friday that Wells was volunteering in the area the days prior to the theft.
Wells and his co-defendant, Joshua Hugh Woodward, were arrested after Elon residents impacted by the tornado noticed them putting grills, heaters, a television and other items in a truck.
Woodward, also from Ruckersville, didn't appear for his February trial, and when Circuit Judge James Updike asked Carwile on Friday if Woodward had since made an appearance, Carwile responded that his whereabouts still are unknown.
Addressing Wells' sentencing, Carwile said he had taken responsibility for the thefts and was remorseful — unlike Woodward. He didn't ask for any specific sentence, adding that guidelines drawn up for Wells called for a sentence between one day and three months.
Herbert Taylor, who is representing Wells, said his client has realized he needs to be careful about who he hangs around, while not denying his culpability in the thefts.
"Your Honor, I think this young man has learned his lesson," he said.
Wells apologized to the court before Updike sentenced him to seven days in jail between his two convictions. Carwile and Wells both said Wells spent that long in jail after his arrest, so that sentence shouldn't add any more time.
He'll be under supervised probation for one year and will need to be on good behavior for three years.
