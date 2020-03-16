As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronoavirus, in the Lynchburg area. Currently, 51 people have tested positive in Virginia, with two deaths reported from the virus.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Centra officials said no one has tested positive for COVID-19 in the 9,000-square-mile Centra footprint, aside from one case in Prince Edward County that was confirmed Thursday.
Centra Chief Medical Officer Chris Thomson said some patients were tested at Lynchburg General Hospital and came back negative. The results of other tests are pending.
“What can we do now, what actions can we take now, to ultimately flatten the curve and allow us to get by over the next couple weeks, next couple months?” Thomson said. He said they are making decisions now — such as limiting visitors and canceling non-essential procedures — that may seem drastic but will allow Centra to extend its resources for months to come.
On Friday, Centra announced it would provide free COVID-19 lab testing to all patients being tested at any Centra facility or Centra testing site.
Thomson said Centra has done less than 10 tests on in-patients, and could not provide the amount of tests implemented at out-patient sites.
Late last week, Centra developed its first two drive-thru testing locations at Centra Urgent Care in Forest and in Southside by the Medical Center. Thomson said they have two more sites set to go live in Gretna and Bedford as demand increases. Centra officials said they prefer people call the hotline number at (434) 200-1225 for screening prior to visiting a drive-thru facility.
Drive-thru testing centers are rolling out across the country, to expedite the testing process and limit contact between patients and health care workers that could accelerate the spread of the virus.
If it is determined the patient should be tested, a staff member would come out to the car wearing the appropriate protective gear, and take swabs from the patient’s nose and mouth.
“You are going to see people that look like they are in spacesuits come out to collect specimens. The process has been really well orchestrated,” Thomson said. “The test itself is not really the determining factor in exactly how someone is treated or whether someone is quarantined, watched and isolated from others. It really is the story. It’s the story of contacts, it’s the story of travel, and they ultimately dictate that treatment.”
Thomson said availability of testing is not a concern “at this point.” Currently, it takes three to five days to receive results.
Andy Mueller, president and CEO of Centra, said Centra is prepared to combat the virus and take necessary precautions for many months. He said it is a fairly contagious virus, but the biggest challenge is the mortality rate, the specifics of which are still unknown.
“The challenge with it is that it carries a mortality rate, a likelihood of killing you, that is probably somewhere within seven times greater than the flu. And the flu is a pretty lethal disease,” Mueller said.
He said everyone plays a role in helping prevent the spread of disease through actions as simple as washing your hands, social distancing and using common sense.
“We are at war with this virus,” Mueller said. “We don’t have bullets, we don’t have antibiotics. What we do have is the ability to prevent it from spreading from one person to the other.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
