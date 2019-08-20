Officials with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said no charges will be filed after a post circulated on social media Monday night warned about a possible threat at Staunton River High School.
In a statement issued to parents Tuesday morning, SRHS Principal Josh Cornett said a parent posted on Facebook on Monday night that a student had made death threats against other students.
“We have been closely working with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office since learning of this threat to investigate all concerns,” Cornett said in the statement. “I want to ensure you we are confident that our campus is safe and will continue to put student safety as our top priority.”
Bedford County Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Edwards said the number of absent students grew to between 150 and 200 by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as parents came to remove their children. Edwards said even though officials did not think the threat was credible an increased law enforcement presence was at the school for the remainder of the day.
“Whereas we completely understand our parent's concerns, we are abundantly confident that Staunton River High School is a safe learning environment today,” Edwards said in an email.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said investigators had identified and interviewed the person they believed was responsible for the threat.
A second news release issued Tuesday said Bedford County Sheriff’s investigators reviewed the case with the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Office and determined the alleged threat lacked merit and was unsubstantiated. No criminal charges have been brought or are anticipated, the release said.