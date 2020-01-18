As the Central Virginia Training Center edges closer to closure this summer, two area lawmakers are pushing for a state budget amendment that aims to begin the process of paying off the outstanding debt on the Amherst County facility's newer buildings.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, is chief patron of an amendment to the state budget for defeasance, a financing strategy for repaying loans, of outstanding bonds for CVTC, a state-run facility for people with disabilities set to shutter its doors at the end of June following more than a century of operating. Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, is co-sponsoring the budget request that seeks $6.5 million each year for the next two years.
An August 2018 report from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which currently operates the approximately 350-acre site on Colony Road in Madison Heights, indicated outstanding bonds on CVTC are estimated at about $22 million for fiscal year 2021, according to the state's online legislative information system. The proposed budget measure would provide the first two years of funding for a three-year plan to pay off the bond debt.
Newman, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a phone interview Friday paying off the debt is a fundamental priority as the state prepares to transfer the property to the Virginia Department of General Services. Lynchburg area officials are hopeful to eventually secure the site's future redevelopment.
"No matter what happens, we will need to defease those bonds or the property will have to sit basically untouched for another 20-plus years," Newman said. "We can do [site] cleanup while we're defeasing the bonds. Until you defease those bonds, you cannot change the use and the state government cannot surplus the property at all. So this is important."
Newman said a component of the process to pay off the debt, after conferring with bond counsel, is to do so with cash payments.
"It's kind of a unique problem," Newman said, describing the request as an uphill sell. "You hardly have a situation where you're abandoning a facility with this much debt. It's the only right thing to do."
The campus has approximately 90 buildings, much of which are in deteriorating conditions, and a cluster of several modern buildings is where the debt has accumulated. Those buildings are where the crux of CVTC operations have been centered as the facility has undergone a massive exodus of residents and employees in recent years.
Newman said he has met with local stakeholders who are highly supportive of the budget measure regarding paying off debt at CVTC.
"Somebody's got to bite the big bullet," Newman said of paying down the outstanding debt. "None of the rest matters until we bite that off."
Peake said a main focus is working to ensure CVTC doesn't become an abandoned campus of derelict structures after the closure. Bonds encumbering the property that need to be settled and a number of deteriorating buildings on site will take a lot of people doing a lot of work, he explained.
"We all want something to happen, we want it to be redeveloped its best use," Peake said. "This is a long-term project ... It's not something that's going to happen in one or two years but we're doing everything we can to keep it going in the right direction."
Peake also is chief patron for another proposed state budget amendment, which Newman is supporting, to provide $250,000 from the state's general fund for the Department of General Services to assist in the redevelopment study for CVTC.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors and Amherst County Economic Development Authority each contributed $50,000 to the redevelopment study, which has received $150,000 from the Central Virginia Planning District Commission and a $100,000 Go Virginia state grant. Peake said he wanted to help make up the difference to get to the $500,000 needed for the study since it is state property and important to the community.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county is greatly encouraged by the state is paying attention to its responsibilities at CVTC. The outstanding debt encumbers the property and until it is settled would require whoever takes it over to use it for a public purpose, which could hinder the prospect of private sector interest, he said.
"They're making the right steps to help make the property more marketable," to future development, Rodgers said.
The state putting $250,000 toward the redevelopment study would also give some extra money to help market it even further, he said.
"This is all just great news and hopefully the General Assembly will own up to its responsibility and approve this sort of funding," Rodgers said.
Peake said he and other legislators representing the Lynchburg area realize the future redevelopment of CVTC is of the utmost importance.
"As long as I'm in the Senate, I'll do my best to make sure this property is productive," Peake said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.